NBI set to probe Tisa ambush

The regional office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) will conduct its own investigation into the strafing incident involving a cockpit owner in a subdivision in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, last Friday.

NBI agent Arnel Pura said they will coordinate with the police Scene of the Crime (Soco) operatives in their investigation into the shooting of cockpit arena owner Vincent Rojo.

“We took custody of the car yesterday upon request of the wife of (Rojo). They (the police) have in their possession the slugs so we really need coordination,” Apura said.

Rojo sustained several gunshot wounds when an unidentified suspect shot him at early dawn last Friday outside the San Agustin Heights Subdivision in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Rojo was in his service vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, that was parked outside the gate of the subdivision when a gunman on board another vehicle fired several shots at him.

SPO4 Alex Dacua said Rojo came from a cockpit arena in Talisay City when he was shot several times.

Dacua said they are now looking on personal grudge as the motive behind the drive-by shooting.

“Palawman g’yud nato ang imbestigasiyon (We will dig deeper on the investigation),” Dacua said.

Several slugs from an M16 rifle were found at the crime scene, while the windshield of Rojo’s vehicle was shattered to pieces.

Rojo has refused to cooperate with police while Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City police chief, said they are also considering illegal drugs as yet another motive for the attack.

Doria said they will conduct a background check on Rojo, who was placed under surveillance on speculation that he was allegedly involved in illegal drugs.