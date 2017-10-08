Search for article

Man beheads girlfriend; shot dead by police

12:55 PM October 8th, 2017

A man was shot dead by police after beheading his girlfriend in Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Sunday morning.

27-year old Dominic Pahugot beheaded his common-law partner, Lovely Jane Quinio in their home at Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud past 7 am.

Pahugot reportedly tried to attack a police officer who responded to the area. Pahugot died after the police officer retaliated.

PO2 Jorge Navales of Consolacion Police Station said Pahugot and Quinio had a fight on Saturday night.

The couple’s children, aged two and four, are now in the temporary custody of their neighbor.

