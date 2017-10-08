DBTC dethrones Ateneo de Cebu to win Cesafi secondary football title

The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) defeated the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 3-1, to rule the boys’ secondary football competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (CESAFI) at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday.

Josh Asignar, John Clyde Vitualla and Joaquin Juico each scored goals to help DBTC dethrone the defending champions Magis Eagles.

Leo Maquiling scored a late goal for SHS-AdC to avoid a shutout.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of San Carlos-Basic Education, meanwhile, secured third place honors by defeating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 1-0.