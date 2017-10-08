Ateneo de Cebu wins, but USC falters

THE SHS-ATENEO de Cebu and the University of San Carlos (USC) went through contrasting fates in their respective campaigns in the Visayas Regional Finals of the 32nd SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament backed by Milo last Saturday at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

In the SBP division, the Ateneo de Cebu youngsters routed the St. Mary’s Academies of Capiz (SMAC), 64-31.

Jared Bahay and Kristian Porter were the catalysts for the boys in blue as they scored 16 and 12, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other results, St. John’s Institute of Bacolod clobbered Hua Siong Colleges of Iloilo, 46-29, and SMAC, 61-42, to head to the finals.

USC, on the other hand, could not get it going in the Passerelle division as it lost both its assignments.

Playing without star guard Reinhard Jumamoy, who is in China with the Jr. NBA National Team, USC first bowed to Bacolod Tay Tung High School, 49-59, before getting whooped by Hua Siong, 41-60.