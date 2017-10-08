UV alumni teams nip opponents

THE ALUMNI squads of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers had a successful Saturday as they swept their games in the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association Basketball Alumni Association (CBAA) Flashback basketball tournament at the University of San Carlos gym.

UV’s 45-under squad trounced the Dondon Hontiveros-powered UC/CCC Alumni squad, 81-76.

Aldrin Ocanada, Jojo Maglasang and Randy dela Pisa sparked UV, which led, 79-76, with just seconds remaining.

Hontiveros had a shot to tie the game, but his three-point attempt couldn’t find the mark and UV went on to secure the victory.

In the 46-up division, Al Solis manned the backcourt with aplomb to push them to a 93-86 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

Montoy Singson, Rene Grafe and the ageless Zotico Tan gave UV a late spark to get them the exciting win.