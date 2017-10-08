Gonzales’ buzzer-beating triple lifts Sharks over Converters

MARLONI Gonzales banked in a three-pointer as time expired to hand the Accenture Sharks a nerve-wracking 64-61 win over the Convergys Converters in Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinals series in the Elite Classic division of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 13 last Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu Gym.

The Converters actually had a shot at winning the game but Jaime Pacquiao’s inbound pass to Franz Dysam went nowhere, giving possession to the Sharks with four seconds left.

On the ensuing offensive, Giovanni Inez found Gonzales on the left wing, who hurriedly hoisted up a looping triple that kissed the glass before going in to give Accenture the exciting win.

Archie Batua led the Sharks with a near double-double of 15 points and nine boards while Ryan Veloso tallied 10 markers, six rebounds and two steals.

In the other semis pairing in the Elite Classic, the Teleperformance All Stars blew away the Lexmark Stallions, 75-54, to take a 1-0 series lead.

Karl Ocanada and Rahne Laborte led the All Stars’ balanced attack with 13 points each.

In the Evo division, the top-seeded Tech Mahindra Tech Mighties and the Results Spartans took care of business and advanced to the semis with dominant wins over their lower-seeded rivals.

After getting stunned in the last game, the Tech Mighties banked on a terrific second half showing to dispose of the Author Solutions Inc. Hardbacks, 54-41.

The Results, on the other hand, got past Optum, 68-62.

The Spartans will now move on to battle the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs while the Tech Mighties tangle with the QBE Generals.