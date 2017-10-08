Siloys lose to Kapuso

THE CEBU Daily News/V-Drink Siloys lost to GMA-7/DYSS Kapuso, 84-69, in the Newsmen Basketball Association of Cebu at the Barangay Tinago gym yesterday.

Lyle Solasco and James Savellon each scored 16 points while Jonas Panerio added 15, but the Siloys couldn’t get past the many-time champion Kapuso to drop to 2-4 (win-loss).

GMA-7/DYSS got 20 points from Gabriel Bonjoc as it improved to 4-2.

In the other game, the Mandaue City Selection remained unbeaten (6-0) after defeating CNN/DYKC, 82-58.

The CCTN Saints (4-2) and SunStar/Motor Ace (4-2) won via default against The Freeman/DYHP/MYTV/SportsXentral Cerberus (2-4) and Bombo/Brigada/Home Radio (0-6), respectively.