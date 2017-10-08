In his last year with DBTC, Vitualla helps team retake Cesafi jrs football crown

PERFECT ENDING

Since first grade, John Clyde Vitualla has been with Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC).

In 12 years with DBTC, Vitualla has been always part of the school’s football team, winning multiple titles throughout the years in various local and national tournaments.

Yesterday, the 17-year-old Vitualla played his last game with the Greywolves in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) secondary football tournament, and he did it with style, leading DBTC to a 3-1 victory over rival Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in the finals match at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Cebuano striker is on his last year with DBTC as he brings his talent to Manila next year to play for the College of Saint Benilde, where he plans to pursue his college degree.

“It’s been a very nice experience playing for the team for the last 12 years. It feels very bad that we’ll have to bid farewell, I will miss them very bad,” said Vitualla, who was named finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the top scorer of the Cesafi secondary football tournament.

Vitualla was instrumental in the title run of the Greywolves this year as he scored a total of 13 goals in the tournament.

“It’s a very big achievement for me because my hard work and the hard work of the team paid off,” Vitualla told Cebu Daily News.

In the championship game, Vitualla scored one of the three goals for DBTC despite suffering from severe leg cramps due to the heat. His goal came at the 76th minute, which was a shot from the 35-yard distance, just a few meters from the center line.

“I dedicate this win to my family and to my team because I really want to make them proud because it’s my last year as a player of Don Bosco.”

Josh Asignar (28th minute) and Joaquin Buyco (92nd minute) were the other scorers for DBTC.

Last year’s MVP Leo Maquiling netted a goal at the 94th minute for Ateneo de Cebu but it was too late to save the former champions.

All in all, Vitualla has won 77 titles with DBTC, four in the Cesafi tournament. It is his first time to win the MVP title in the Cesafi.

DBTC head coach Glen Ramos said he is proud of what his team has achieved this season, especially being able to beat the team that denied them the title last year.

“I told them to toughen up and look forward to reaching our goal, which is to win back the title. I told them that we already beat them in the elimination round so there’s no reason why we still tremble against them in the finals,” said Ramos.

Asked what he thought was the difference from last year’s finals, Ramos said it might have something to do with the team’s adjustment to its new coaches. Ateneo de Cebu replaced Hayato Abe with Epifanio Ynot and Dionilo Santillan this season.

“I think Ateneo de Cebu’s players are still disoriented because there’s a new coaching staff. But nevertheless, the players played with heart and they played very good against us,” Ramos said.

DBTC’s E.R Orale clinched the best defender award while the best goal keeper award went to team captain Joseph Kei Ceniza. The best midfielder award went to Glen Thomas Ramos.

Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) placed third by beating University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 1-0.