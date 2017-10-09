PUJ driver, farmer killed in separate shooting incidents

TWO people were killed in separate shooting incidents in Talisay City and Sibonga on Saturday.

Jovy Garol, a 27-year old jeepney driver, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants past 11 PM on Saturday in Barangay Campo 6, Talisay City.

According to PO3 Jonel Ater of Talisay PNP, Garol was standing outside the house of his aunt when he was shot by bonnet-wearing men on board a motorcycle.

The victim was declared dead on arrival in Talisay City District Hospital.

Meanwhile in the town of Sibonga, a farmer was gunned down by two unidentified men.

Rene Lopez, 27, suffered gunshot wound to his chest.

PO2 Paulino Sanchez of Sibonga Police Station said the victim was walking towards his farm on Saturday morning when two men fire dshots at him.

One empty shell of .45 caliber pistol was recovered in the area.

Manhunt operations are underway for the suspects in the two shooting incidents.