At least 480 employees of the Cebu provincial government have been subjected to a surprise drug test on Monday morning.

240 job order and regular employees were randomly selected by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) after the flag ceremony at the Capitol.

CPADAO officer Marlon Ligan said they will pick another 240 employees for screening later today.

“We’re doing this to promote a drug-free workplace in the Capitol,” said Ligan.