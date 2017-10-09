Church tells PNP to cooperate on EJK investigations

The Archdiocese of Cebu is urging the Philippine National Police to participate and cooperate with the investigation on the administration’s war on drugs.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archidiocese of Cebu, the government should help eliminate fear from people on the Oplan Tokhang Operations of police.

Based on the records of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) -7, the commission is currently probing more than 30 cases of extrajudicial killings (EJK).

Leo Villarino, CHR-7 chief investigator, criticized Malacañang’s statement that there were no incidents of EJK in the country.

Villarino said that the current administration has lack of understanding on EJK.