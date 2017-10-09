Hush Puppies now at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde

AN old saying quips that the best accessory anyone can wear is a smile, but good quality, gorgeous footwear, and grins find their common ground in Hush Puppies. Here is a brand that believes a smile is the “purest expression of comfort and style,” and now, Cebuanos are invited to be a part of their Smile Nation by shopping at the newest branch at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde.

A brand made iconic by its comfortable and sturdy footwear – not to mention its adorable Basset Hound mascot – Hush Puppies pioneered the comfy everyday look in 1958 and has kept going ever since. Delivering comfortable footwear fit for an easygoing lifestyle, Hush Puppies crafts soft, breathable and very comfortable shoes made of supple suede and lightweight crepe soles.

With classic styles and meticulous craftsmanship, these shoes definitely deserve a spot in anyone’s cabinet. The WorryFreeSuede line makes for a good starting point—it resists scuffs, stains, and water, and is perfect for achieving an effortlessly put-together outfit. Their store is also home to a huge selection of closed shoes, flats, boots, sneakers, and sandals. Selling over 7 million pairs of footwear yearly in more than 150 countries around the world, Hush Puppies is sure to have a pair that fits you perfectly.

Try out some shoes and enjoy year-round discounts of Hush Puppies at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde – VisMin's first outlet mall. Discover the very best finds with your favorite brands at lower rates with every visit at M. Patalinghug Jr. Ave, MEZ II, Lapu-Lapu City. Find them online at www.facebook.com/TheOutletsAtPV or at www.theoutlets.com.ph.