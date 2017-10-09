CCPO to continue war on drugs despite fall in Duterte ratings

After the public satisfaction and trust ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte saw double-digit declines in the third week of September, the Cebu City Police Office said they are not affected on the survey’s result.

CCPO director Senior Supt. Joel Doria said that surveys are bound to increase and decrease.

“The CCPO are not affected and out campaign against illegal drugs will still continue,” Doria said.

The Chief Executive’s net public satisfaction plunged 18 points from 66 to 48, according to the Social Weather Station.

His net trust rating declined 15 points from 75 to 60. SWS conducted the noncommissioned survey days after rallies were staged nationwide on Sept. 21.

Doria also added that they will still continue to intensify their war against drugs.