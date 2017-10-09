Man arrested for hitting daughter with a piece of wood

A 58-year old man was arrested after he injured his daughter with a piece of wood in their home in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Sunday.

The father, a fisherman, admitted that he was drunk when he struck his 10-year old daughter with a wood that has a protruding nail on it.

The child sustained serious injury in the head.

Chief Insp. Wilbert Parilla, Opao police chief, said the father will face case of child abuse.

Parilla added that the suspect’s neighbors also reported that the child has been sexually abused, too.

The child will be subjected to physical examination.

The suspect has two other children, aged 4 and 7, and was left by his wife year ago.