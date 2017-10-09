“Oplan Limpyo Danao” yields six arrests

Six men were arrested in a series of illegal drug operations in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City on Sunday.

Oplan Limpyo Danao operation, headed by Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, the six drug suspects were apprehended at Sitio Cambiohan and Beatriz Village past 2 AM on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as Fermin Alerta, James Dagatan, Romeo Enriquez, Erwin Valdez, Hansel Banzon and Paul Ypil.

The six suspects yielded 21 sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and proceeds money.

Danao City police said the confiscated sachets of shabu have an estimated street value of P13,570.

Cases for violations of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the drug suspects.

Pelare called out drug players in Danao City to surrender to stop illegal drug activities.

“Limpyo Danao operation will cleanse the city of the menace and the people proliferating it,” said Pelare.