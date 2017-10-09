UC grads rule Naval Architect and Marine Engineer Licensure Exam

It’s a total feat for the University of Cebu as 12 of its graduates took all the top ten spots in the October 2017 Naval Architect and Marine Engineer Licensure Examination.

Jayvie Albarando landed on the first place with a score of 89.8% and was followed by Randolf Tabernero on the second place.

Reanne Mangubat and Lyndon Hanz Pernites shared the third spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vince Alex Villahermosa placed fourth, followed by Lendon Arcillas and Jochelle Tumulak on the fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Brylle Enad landed on the seventh place. KC Rare Emance took the eighth spot while Christakhis Nodalo got the nineth place.

Kit Bonifel Bontor and Charisse Ivy Talle shared the tenth spot.

A total of 51 out of 117 examinees passed the Naval Architect & Marine Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering in Manila in October 2017.