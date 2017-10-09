District collector Elvira Cruz, 7 others ordered relieved

PORT OF CEBU

Elvira Cruz will no longer serve as district collector for the Bureau of Customs in Cebu (BOC).

Newly appointed BOC commissioner Isidro Lapeña has issued a directive, yesterday, to relieve eight district collectors and 30 section chiefs, including Cruz, as a way to cleanse the ranks of BOC from corruption. The order took effect immediately.

The relieved officials did not only vacate their respective posts but were also reassigned to the bureau’s Compliance Monitoring Unit (CMU), where erring officers of the customs are placed.

Seven other officials from BOC-Cebu — four collectors and three operation officers — were also ordered to be placed under the CMU.

Cebu Daily News tried to get the names of the other Cebu Customs officials included in the order, but attempts proved futile as of 9:30 p.m., Monday. Cruz could also not be reached for comment regarding her relief.

Lapeña’s directive appointed operation officer Wivina Pumatong as BOC-Cebu’s officer in charge (OIC).

During a Senate investigation, Cruz was linked to recent controversies involving the “tara” or bribe system at the BOC along with former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

Cruz, Faeldon and other officials of BOC allegedly received payoffs for every shipment smuggled through major ports. Cruz repeatedly denied to issue a statement on the matter when CDN tried to get her reaction.

For his part, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said Customs officials in Cebu should do things right.

“They really should straighten up. … We should have Customs commissioner (and officials) who can do things right, impose discipline among their employees to avoid corruption and smuggling. That takes political will,” said Davide.