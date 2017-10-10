Burglary suspect shot dead by barangay tanod

An alleged burglar was shot dead by a village watchman in Barangay Ermita in Cebu City after he reportedly tried to escape.

Lendon Abadinas was killed by barangay tanod Junnel Sanchez past midnight on Tuesday while the village watchmen were transporting him to the Carbon police station.

Abadinas was apprehended by barangay tanods after he allegedly pulled off a burglary in one of the houses in Ermita, a village known for its problem on illegal drugs.

Sanchez surrendered to Cebu City councilor Dave Tumulak on Tuesday morning and was placed under the custody of the police homicide section.