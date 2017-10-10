SM Seaside City Cebu awarded PWD-friendly establishment

THE Philippine Foundation for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled, Inc. awarded SM Seaside City Cebu the 2017 Apolinario Mabini Award for PWD-Friendly Establishment of the Year with Silver Compliance.

The foundation commends SM Seaside City Cebu for being most responsive to the needs of persons with disabilities by providing facilities and services which make their access to, exit out, and stay in the establishments safer, more pleasant and convenient.

SM Seaside City Cebu’s facilities designed for persons with disabilities include ramps, wheelchair, PWD-friendly restrooms and elevators, golf carts to aboard elderlies and PWDs around the mall, and a cinema with special area for PWD clients.

The Apolinario Mabini Awards, a major biennial program that honors individuals, groups and agencies that have made outstanding contributions to persons with disabilities, promotes the recognition of persons with disabilities as self-respecting, self-reliant and productive members of the society.

Other SM malls awarded the PWD-friendly establishment include SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Cauayan, SM City Clark, SM City BF Parañaque, SM Store Sucat, SM Store Cabanatuan, SM Store San Jose Del Monte, SM East Ortigas, SM Store Trece Martires, SM Seaside City Cebu Supermarket, SM City San Lazaro, SM City Rosario, and SM Store Makati.