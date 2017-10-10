Extortionists name-dropping President Duterte: Dino

The Office of the Presidential Assistant in the Visayas (OPAV) asked both the regional offices of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) to arrest extortionists supposedly name-dropping President Rodrigo Duterte in their dealings in the Visayas.

In a press conference, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino said their office received complaints from people and local officials who supposedly name-dropped President Duterte to expedite their transactions in government offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dino previously issued a press release stating that they will initiate investigations on these groups, whom he said are preying on “impoverished individuals.”

“We requested help from the CIDG and the NBI to identify who are behind these groups. They’re using the name of President Duterte even if they are clearly not affiliated with the government,” Dino said.

Dino said the public should not trust middlemen and fixers, and instead transact directly to government offices.