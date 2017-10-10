Meca: One Capitol worker risks losing job

A CASUAL employee of the Cebu provincial government failed to pass the drug testing conducted on 517 Capitol employees on Monday.

Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca, head of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), said that the male employee tested positive for drug use.

But the outcome of their drug testing will still be sent to a laboratory in Metro Manila for a confirmatory test, she said.

“Our civil service regulation states that if an employee is found positive (for drug use), we have to assess the degree of addiction to see if he is suited to be admitted to a rehabilitation center.”

If the employee refuses rehabilitation, her office can initiate the filing of an administrative complaint that could result in his eventual dismissal from government service.

CPADAO scheduled drug testing on Monday for 480 employees of the legislative department. The number ballooned to 517 after employees of the executive department also volunteered to undergo drug testing.