Don’t blame Greco — PB Sanchez

Suspension of CPDRC’s visiting privilege

PROVINCIAL Board (PB) Member Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez has called as “inhumane” the suspension of the visiting privilege of the 3,541 inmates at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Sanchez also vented her anger on CPDRC Task Force Member Roberto Legaspi, who, she said, blamed her brother Greco’s possession of a cell phone as cause for the suspension of the inmates’ visiting privileges.

“He (Legaspi) issued a very reckless statement. While I confirmed (receipt of) Greco’s cell phone messages but that should not merit your blaming him for suspending the entire dalaw (visiting rights) because he texted me,” PB Sanchez said in a statement released to reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sanchez visited Cebu Governor Hilario Davide for an hour-long meeting held inside the closed doors of the governor’s office.

Sanchez immediately left Davide’s office after their meeting and promised to just issue a press statement later in the day.

On Monday, Legaspi announced Davide’s decision to suspended inmates’ visiting privilege following the discovery of cell phones from high-profile inmates Greco Sanchez and Joavan Fernandez, adopted son of Talisay Councilor Socrates Fernandez.

Cell phones are among the “contrabands” that are prohibited inside the jail facility.

As a penalty, Sanchez and Fernandez were placed on isolation starting on Monday.

PB Member Sanchez said it was unfair to blame her brother for the suspension of visiting privileges of the more than 3,000 CPDRC inmates.

“I felt so offended by his reckless statement. These visiting rights are so important for these people. It is inhumane to suspend them because of one or two people using cell phones,” Sanchez said in her statement.

Legaspi clarified in a separate interview that the confiscation of cell phones from the possession of Greco Sanchez and Fernandez were only among the considerations in Davide’s decision to suspend the inmates’ visiting privilege.

The discovery of drugs and other contraband during the greyhound operation last week was another factor, he added.

Legaspi said there is now ongoing discussion between task force members and deputy warden Audesti Miguel as to how long the suspension of visiting privileges should remain in effect.