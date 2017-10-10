Sinulog 2018: Partygoers, vendors warned of stricter rules

CEBU CITY Mayor Tomas Osmeña wants establishments along the Sinulog 2018 carousel route closed during the grand parade on January 21 to ensure an orderly conduct of the celebration.

Osmeña said in an ABS-CBN interview that he wanted to especially make sure that establishments selling liquor along Juana Osmeña and General Maxilom Avenue will not serve as a converging area for partygoers to prevent a repeat of the near stampede which happened in this year’s grand parade.

The mayor said during his press conference on Tuesday that he also wanted vendors at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and those who will be selling along the parade route to apply for registration with City Hall so they can be properly identified and regulated.

Deadline for the registration of vendors is set on November 15, 2017.

“If they cannot submit the requirements (for registration), then they are not allowed to sell (on the streets),” said Councilor Dave Tumulak, the deputy mayor on police matters.

Tumulak said City Hall and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) will be issuing identification cards to all the qualified vendors. Each of the IDs will have the vendor’s picture while these will also be assigned a security code for the proper monitoring of the card holder.

He said that those caught vending without the required IDs will be apprehended by the police while their wares will be confiscated by City Hall.

Vendors’ regulation will be implemented during the start of the daily novena Masses at the basilica on January 11 until the day of the Sinulog grand parade on January 21, said Tumulak.