4 firefighters test positive for drug use

Four firefighters from Cebu and Bohol provinces risk losing their cash benefits from the government after they tested positive for drug use during a random drug testing initiated by the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7).

The four may also be disqualified from holding any other government positions in the future, said Fire Supt. Vonrad Fernando Dobluis, the BFP-7 assistant regional director for administration.

But Dobluis said they are still awaiting the outcome of the confirmatory testing on the four firefighters before they will file administrative charges for grave misconduct against them.

Three of the firemen are from Bohol province, while one is from Cebu.

Fire Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo said it pains him that there are BFP personnel who are still engaged in illegal drug use despite warning and reminders coming from his office.

Tadeo said he also initiated programs to discourage BFP-7 personnel from drug use during his one-year stint as regional director.

“Masakit para sa akin. I was surprised when I learned about it (drug testing result). Di tayo nagkulang sa pag-remind sa kanila that we should adhere sa programa ng ating gobyerno. Government personnel, especially law enforcers, should be cleaned from illegal drugs,” Tadeo told reporters.

Random drug testings were held in different BFP-7 offices from August 26 to October 7. The last drug testing was held at BFP offices in Siquijor province on Saturday.

Dobluis assured that due process will be accorded to the four firefighters who will be given an opportunity to also explain their side of the issue, should a case be filed against them. They will also continue to receive their monthly salaries pending investigation of their cases.

However, Dobluis said, the four will have to be recalled from their current posts and reassigned elsewhere.

“If during the investigation and (they are) found guilty, they will be dismissed from the office. As part of the law, they can’t receive their benefits and will no longer be eligible to be accepted in any government offices,” he said.

Interior and Local Government Assistant Secretary Nestor Quinsay said their office will not tolerate any government personnel engaged in the sale or use of illegal drugs.

“Mapa user or pusher man yan, if they will be found positive sa confirmatory test, a case should be filed against them. That can lead to their dismissal,” Quinsay said.

Quinsay was in Cebu on Monday to witness the turnover of a four-hectare lot in Barangay San Juan, Tuburan town, from its private owner Diosdado Juriano to BFP-7 and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7).

The property will be used for the construction of training centers for the two regional offices, their first outside of Metro Manila.

During the same gathering, the municipality of Tuburan in northern Cebu also turned over a fire truck donation to BFP-7.