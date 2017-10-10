University of Cebu makes history

WHEN University of Cebu (UC) President Augusto Go learned that the graduates from his school swept the Top 10 of the 2017 Naval Architect and Marine Engineer Licensure Examination, he initially could not believe it.

“I am very much surprised just like anybody else that all the Top 10 are from one school. I have been the president of the university for the last 53 years, this is the first time it happens. I am very well pleased with the results,” Go said.

But it was not the only historic achievement for UC in this particular licensure exam.

Four of the 12 UC graduates who occupied all the Top 10 rankings were women — a testament to the saying that women can do what men can.

Jochelle Tumulak, who is Top 6 in the licensure exam, said she knew from the beginning that the kind of job she will get from her degree is usually for men. But her love for architecture and math inspired her to break the norm.

“I think you just got to believe in yourself because it is not in the gender but it is how you do. If you do well and if you work hard for it, then you will be paid with goodness and success,” said Tumulak, who earned the sixth rank with 88.50 percent passing rate.

The 22-year-old resident of Barangay Looc in Lapu-Lapu City said she also considered the fact that while there are a lot of local and foreign shipping companies that need expertise from graduates of their course, there were only a few students interested to pursue it.

The youngest of three girls in their family, Tumulak was a working student and a scholar of UC since the second semester of her first year until she graduated last March.

She said she was not among the top students in her class and was ecstatic that she was in the Top Ten: “I was surprised when I learned I was among those who are in the Top 10. But actually we expected it (that all topnotchers will be from UC) because lig-on g’yud akong mga classmates sa UC. Mga bright na sila daan, magtuon pa g’yud, magnaning. Happy kaayo mi nga among goal nakab-ot g’yud namo (My classmates in UC are smart and they also study hard and work hard. I am happy that we achieved our goal),” she said.

Aside from Tumulak, three other women made it to the Top 10 – Reanne Mangubat (Top 3), KC Rare Emnace (Top 8) and Charisse Ivy Talle (Top 10).

Top One

But the top honors belonged to Jayvie Albarando, 21, who ranked first in the licensure exam with a passing rate of 89.80 percent.

His recipe for his success? Prayers, hard work and balance.

“Pray lang jud plus hard work. Mo-succeed g’yud mo. Balance lang g’yud. Wala kaayo nako gi pressure akong self pero kung ting-study, study g’yud og maayo pud (Through prayer plus hard work, you will succeed. Also I made sure to balance everything. I did not pressure myself, but when it’s time to study, I study hard),” he said.

To prepare for the exams and focus on his review, which were held last October 2 to 4, Albarando said he had to stop most of his recreational activities like playing computer games and hanging out with his friends.

When he learned he topped the exam, he said he was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

He said he at first he could not believe when his father told him he was top one until he read for himself the result posted on the website of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

“I feel blessed g’yud,” he gushed.

Aside from his family and relatives, Albarando said he was thankful for the support of his classmates and friends in college.

“Wala g’yud ko nag expect nga ma top ko ato while taking the exam kay dili g’yud sayon labi na sa among mathematics. Gi-offer nako (ang results) sa akong family labi na sa akong parents. At the same time sila pud akong inspiration. Ang nag motivate nako kay ang Ginoo. Akong girlfriend pud nga si Apple Saturre nga passer pud dungan nako (I did not expect that I would top the exam because it wasn’t easy, especially mathematics. I offer my success to my family, especially to my parents who are at the same time my inspiration. God is the one who motivated me. Also, my girlfriend Apple Saturre who is also a board passer),” he said.

Saturre recalled that while Albarando seemed the most relaxed among their group of classmates, he was actually serious about passing the licensure exam.

She said she at times she got stressed out because Albarando was a very “chill” kind of person. But she also said that his innate intelligence and dedication when he studied helped him achieve the feat.

In preparation of the exams, Albarando, Saturre and eight other friends who call themselves “Team DIET” would review together every Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at a review center.

They also rented a boarding house in Cebu City so they could have a place to study together.

She said she was thankful and happy when she learned that all 10 of them from Team DIET passed the exams, especially with her boyfriend topping it. Other members of their group also made it to the Top 10 including Mangubat, Tumulak, Talle and Lendon Arcillas (Top 5).

Other UC graduates who topped the licensure exams were Randolph Tabernero (Top 2), Lyndon Pernites (Top 3), Vince Alex Villahermosa (Top 4), Brylle Enad (Top 7), Christakhis Niño Nodalo (Top 9), and Kit Boniefel Bontor (Top 10).

‘Remarkable’ feat

Go said the achievement of UC only means that their faculty members and their students are doing well and that the school’s state of the art equipment played a role in the results.

UC officials will be handing cash incentives to the topnotchers at the UC Main Campus this morning, according to Go.

“I think our faculty and the administration motivate them to do excellence and well, it is a talk of the town that the top is usually given a car, that’s one incentive also,” Go said.

But he clarified that while they give cars as incentive to topnotchers in other courses, those courses in line with maritime like the Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering are not included.

Go explained that they prefer to give cash incentives to topnotchers from maritime courses since most of their students are scholars and are sponsored by foreign corporations and shipping companies.

Once they graduate and pass the licensure examination, they are already offered job by these shipping companies. This is why more than 30 percent of the seafarers in the world are from the Philippines, according to Go, since Filipinos are competent sailors.