MCPO chief: We’ll help in CHR probe on Umpad brods’ death

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) chief has assured the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas of their cooperation in the right body’s investigation on the death of the three Umpad brothers, who were killed in an alleged anti-drug operation in Mandaue City in early October.

“We will coordinate with the CHR before the set deadline” Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, MCPO chief, said yesterday.

Alanas reaction came after CHR-7 Chief Investigator Leo Villarino threatened to file a contempt case against the MCPO for not responding to the subpoena that they had sent to them.

Villarino, however, said yesterday that with Alanas assurance, they would pursue the filing of the contempt case.

“Well first, we are very happy that the city director of MCPO will help us in our investigation on the case of the Umpad brothers,” Villarino said.

The CHR-7 started investigating the death of the three Umpad brothers, who were killed in an alleged shootout with policemen inside Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound last October 2, in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

The brothers: Jerome Umpad, 28, John Vincent, 26, and Ruben Umpad, 25, had just been released from the Mandaue City Jail when they were shot dead by police officers, who claimed that the brothers allegedly engaged them in a shootout during a buy-bust operation at the CICC at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Villarino said he would expect the MCPO to give them a copy of the investigation report of the case to guide them on the people that they would need to summon for their investigation.

“If mailhan na nato ang mga Police involved, ato na silang ipatawag para makuha nato ang ilang version sa story ug mga evaluate na nato and to find any liability among the policemen,” Villarino said.

(If we can identify the identity of the police officers involved, we can call them so that we can have their version of the story, and evaluate, if we can find any liability among the policemen.)

Villarino said that it would be essential for the police to coordinate with them so it would not be a one-sided investigation and that they could get the police officers side and that they would not also have to rely on the complaint of the victim.

“All in all we’re happy for their cooperation. It is also for the sake of transparency in their organization where they will show that they have nothing to hide in this case,” Villarino said.