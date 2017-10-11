Two women nabbed for illegal drugs in Cebu City

TWO women yielded more than P120,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate drug bust operations in Cebu City on Tuesday evening.

Analie Barillano was apprehended at Sitio Mahayahay 1, Barangay Calamba past 9 PM.

The 37-year old woman was suspected to be a courier of drugs of an inmate in Cebu City Jail.

Barillano, a street level target, yielded two medium-sized packs of shabu worth at least P94,000.

Two hours after Barillano’s arrest, police operatives from the City Intelligence Branch and Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil.

39-year old Alejandra Paca was arrested with 52 sachets of shabu in her possession.

Police said the confiscated 2.6 grams of shabu have an estimated street value of P30,680.

The two female drug suspects are now detained in Cebu City Police Office and are set to be transferred to Cebu City Jail.