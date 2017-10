The Consolacion municipal government launched “Love for life, walk against drugs: Krusada Kontra Droga (Crusade Against Drugs)” program Wednesday.

“This activity is dedicated to the drug surrendereres to show support that we are here for them and there is a place for change,” Councilor Benjamin Tibon said.

The activity draw 1,000 attendees mostly from Consolacion’s stakeholders. Of that number 200 were drug surrenderers.