Cheers to a Bavarian celebration at Crimson

The Bavarian Sound Express is coming back to Cebu to lead the celebration of the world’s largest beer festival, the Oktoberfest.

On Saturday, October 14, multi-awarded Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan will be organizing Cebu’s own Oktoberfest at the resort’s beachfront from 5:30 PM to 1 AM.

Guests of the event can expect a wide selection of authentic German fare, unlimited beer, and amazing raffle prizes. One of the highlights of the event is the traditional Oktoberfest games, singing and dancing to fliegerlied also known as the “flight song”, beer drinking contests and beer stein hoisting.

“This is the 5th time that the resort is hosting Oktoberfest and we are very excited for people to see and experience how Oktoberfest is supposed to be celebrated. As the event gets bigger and bigger every year, we are looking forward to seeing more people this year to come and celebrate with us.” In the previous years, close to 500 guests attended this annual event in the resort’s beachfront singing, dancing and of course enjoying what the event has to offer – unlimited German food and beer.

Apart from the games and raffle prizes, the best-dressed male and female guests will also be rewarded – so get those dirndls out of the boxes now and get it ready for a true Bavarian celebration.

For ticket inquiries and reservations, call 401-9999 or 239-3900 or email info.mactan@crimsonhotel.com.

Bulk purchase of a table of 10 enjoys 15% savings, while couples who will purchase tickets from Oct 7-15 will enjoy 10% discount. /PR