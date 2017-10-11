UC ‘history makers’ get cash incentives

As a reward for their huge feat, the founder of the University of Cebu (UC) gave a total of P700,000 to the university’s 12 graduates who swept the top 10 spots of the 2017 Naval Architect and Marine Engineer Licensure Exams (NAMELE).

UC Founder and President Augusto Go, together with his daughter and school chancellor Candice Gotianuy, handed P100,000 to Top 1 Jayvie Albarando, and P50,000 to each of the remaining 12 topnotchers namely Randolph Tabernero (Top 2), Reanne Mangubat and Lyndon Hanz Pernites (Top 3), Vince Alex Villahermosa (Top 4), Lendon Arcillas (Top 5), Jochelle Tumulak (Top 6), Brylle Enad (Top 7), Kc Rare Emnace (Top 8), Christakhis Niño Nodalo (Top 9), Kit Boniefel Bontor and Charisse Ivy Talle (Top 10).

Go said the “unprecendented and historic” feat was the best birthday gift he has received yet. The founder and president of UC celebrates his 82nd birthday today.

“It was the best birthday gift ever,” he stated.

Gotianuy told reporters in a press conference that they are proud, and still in a state of disbelief that their graduates swept the Top 10 spots of the 2017 NAMELE.

“We’re so proud but at the same time in a state of disbelief because this was unprecedented. We’re overjoyed,” said Gotianuy.

Albarando, the Top 1 of the NAMELE, said he is grateful and shocked to receive a “huge sum of money” as reward for dominating in the board exam.

He said he plans to allocate portions of the incentive as savings while looking for a job.

“We’re really surprised and grateful to receive this kind of amount. It’s really huge. And I’m planning to place some of it in my savings while I’ll go looking for jobs,” Albarando stated.

The 2017 NAMELE results were released on Monday evening.