The Great Seaside Sale at SM Seaside City Cebu

SHOP items of up to 70% off on great finds and win a brand new Suzuki Ciaz at SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Great Seaside Sale on October 13 to 15.

Every P1,500 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any SM Seaside mall establishments entitles shoppers to one (1) raffle coupon, a P300 single receipt purchase from SM Foodcourt gets a single coupon, and for every four (4) cinema tickets, shoppers will also get one raffle coupon. Double your raffle coupons when you shop on Saturday and Sunday.

Claim your coupons by simply presenting your official receipts at the designated redemption centers where one has made the transaction. Receipts for the purchase of gift certificates and bills payment are not qualified for the promo.

The raffle draw will be on October 15, 10 PM at the Mountain Wing Atrium. Deadline for submission of raffle stubs is at 9:45 PM on the same day, October 15.

Be guided on what’s hot during the Seaside Shopping Show at the Mountain Wing Atrium and get shopping ideas about home and apparels for men and women.

The mall is open from 9 AM to 10 PM on Friday and 10 AM – 10 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Starting October 20-31, mall hours will be at 10 AM to 10 PM every day. For event details and updates, please call (032) 340-8756 or check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook. /PR