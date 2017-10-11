Drug charges against hotel guest, minor

CHARGES were filed in court against a man who was arrested in a Sept. 28 hotel drug bust in Cebu City.

Jon Dave Contado is accused of violating Republic Act 9165 section 2 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, a non-bailable offense.

He was caught with 97.65 grams of shabu worth P1,100,000. SPO1 Maximino Macua Jr., who acted as the buyer said Contado would sell his drugs inside hotels and motels.

In a related development, charges were filed against a 17-year-old who yielded a plastic sachet containing marijuana last Sept. 30. The suspect is detained at the Cebu City Jail with bail set at P200,000.