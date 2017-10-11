Bluewater Maribago opens 16 new Premier Deluxe rooms

Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort opened 16 new rooms for guests to enjoy, relax, and feel at home in while away from home. Relax in style as the 16 new rooms are under the Premiere Deluxe category and are located in the beach wing of the resort.

Premier Deluxe Rooms offer a high-level experience with its contemporary design, with focus on space and comfort. Its style complements its beach environment with clean lines and floating beds. Its large sky-lit bathroom has a free-standing bathtub and separate shower.

Memories will always be unforgettable with its exceptional amenities available. The rooms have an area of 36.15 sqm, for an all-out comfortable space where families and couples can unwind in. The rooms are also equipped with a king-sized bed or 2 double beds, a minibar, cable television, a telephone, and a private veranda with coffee/tea service to cap off a peaceful and a luxurious stay at the new Premium Deluxe Rooms.

See what difference a stay at Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort makes. For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 402-4100 or email maribago@bluewater.com.ph. /PR