A budget-friendly stay at New Era

ONE of the few budget hotels that accommodate backpackers, the five-story New Era Budget Hotel in Mandaue held its opening last September 8.

The New Era budget hotel offers two backpackers room with four double deck beds, individual lockers, and a common comfort room.

New Era Cebu Pension Inn Corporation CEO Adrian Lee said that this is to accommodate the budget travelers, friends, and families who want to share one room.

Aside from the backpackers room, the hotel also has rooms for single occupancy – 9 solo rooms and 21 junior solo rooms. Lee said that this is to accommodate businessmen in the area as well.

“There are a lot of businesses and Manila-based companies here, and that (market) is what we’re trying to cater,” said Lee.

The hotel’s interior design and features were inspired by the trends in other countries Lee and the other members of his corporation have seen during their travels.

The hotel also has couple’s rooms with a queen size bed and double solo rooms with two single beds. Family rooms and Family suites that are good for more than 3 people are also available in the hotel.

The hotel also has a function hall and a seminar room available for events, gatherings, seminars, and conferences.

Breaking the norms, instead of giving complimentary meals, the hotel provides consumable Buymart convenience store coupons worth P50 per regular room which is located outside the hotel.

The budget hotel is named after the New Era Pension Inn they own in Mabolo that has been functioning for 5 years.

New Era Mandaue is located in Cambaro, Mandaue City (near UV Mandaue). For inquiries, contact 234-6936 / 414-1060 / 09189413920 or email newera_mandaue@yahoo.com.