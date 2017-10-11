Five drug suspects nabbed

Five drug suspects were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a drug bust at Barangay Lower Pakigne, Minglanilla town in Cebu Wednesday morning.

Among those arrested were Oliver Jakosalem, construction worker Macaciano Villanueva, Arnel Villanueva, Roland Labrado and Vera Abellana, all residents of Pakigne.

PDEA regional spokesperson Leia Albiar said Macaciano was their target but it was Jakosalem who transacted with PDEA agents posing as buyers.

Seized from Jakosalem were packs of shabu weighing 60 grams and worth P300,000.