A GASOLINE station at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City lost P12,000 in cash to a robber at past 3 am Wednesday.

PO2 James Cabrillos of the Talisay City police said the robber held up the gasoline station attendant identified as Roland Barbac at gunpoint and ordered female cashier Jaquelyn Mendez to hand over the cash proceeds.

The suspect was spotted by security cameras heading to Cebu City.