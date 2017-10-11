Three drug suspects nabbed in Mandaue

THREE drug suspects said to be high value targets were arrested in separate drug busts in Mandaue City Tuesday evening.

The first two suspects identified as Mark Anthony Mondejar and his brother Lyko Mondejar were arrested at San Jose Village in Barangay Umapad at past 6 pm.

The brothers yielded several sachets of shabu of still undetermined value and shabu paraphernalia. The two denied being drug pushers, saying they were only users.

In Barangay Canduman, the son of a former jail guard identified as Arnold Cabahug Jabas, yielded shabu and paraphernalia to the PDEA agents. Jabas supposedly operated near the police precinct.