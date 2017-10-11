UC snaps UV’s 12-game streak with huge Game 1 win in Cesafi Finals

Look out

The University of Cebu Webmasters stunned the defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers, 85-77, in Game 1 of the men’s finals of the 17th Cesafi basketball tournament Wednesday night at the packed Cebu Coliseum.

Frederick Elombi powered the Webmasters with 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots as UC took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

UC can end its five-year title drought with a victory in Game 2 on Friday at the same venue.

MVP contender Jerome Napao led UV with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Lead guard Justine Dacalos nearly had a triple double with nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for UC.