RCBL to start Oct. 21

THE RECOLETOS de Cebu Basketball League (RCBL) kicks off its 12th season on Oct. 21 at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) main quadrangle.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Ranel Embalzado and the defending champions Recoletos Pilipinas (RP), comprised of USJ-R priests, convent personnel and Former Seminarians of OAR (FORSAOR), will be back again to defend their crown.

Last season they dethroned the Security Guards, 88-87, to claim the 2016 title behind Embalzado’s 33 points.

Also back are the Mount Carmel Parish/Talavera, Our Lady of Consolation Parish Recoletos- de Laray (OLCPR-L) and Campus Planners.

The tournament will also feature additional teams as the Guards will be split to Basak Jaguars, comprised of USJ-R Basak Campus security personnel, and the USJ-R Knights, composed of USJ-R main campus security personnel.

The former Pacubas Cleaners will also be divided to USJ-R Cleaners from the Basak Campus, and USJ-R Sweepers from the main campus.

Season opening games will follow as OLCPR-L will battle the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Mt. Carmel/Talavera will duel against the Sweepers, RP will go against the Cleaners, and the Planners will square off against the Knights.

Co-founder and organizer Chito Sy said the purpose of the tournament is to give recognition to “unsung heroes” of the success of the Recoletos Apostolate in Cebu, referring to convent personnel, sacristans, security guards, maintenance and cleaning personnel and drivers.