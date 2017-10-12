Couple, two others nabbed in Toledo City drug operations

Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Toledo City on Wednesday evening.

Couple Sammy and Rosanna Bagahansol were apprehended in their home in Barangay Poblacion.

The couple yielded five sachets of shabu worth P2000.

In Barangay Tubod, 41-year old Fritzgerald Tan was caught with five sachets of shabu worth P1700.

Another drug suspect, Efren Tabuco, Jr, was arrested at Sitio Baybay, Barangay Poblacion. The 20-year old suspect yielded two sachets of drugs worth P1500.

PO2 Joselito Genon of Toledo City PNP said they will continue their operations against illegal drugs despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will be the sole agency to conduct anti-drug operations in the country.