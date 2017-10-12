Davide lifts suspension of CPDRC inmates’ visitation privileges

The visiting privileges of the inmates in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) have resumed starting Thursday.

CPDRC acting warden Audusti Miguel said Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III lifted the suspension three days after he prohibited relatives from visiting the inmates after two high-profile inmates were caught texting.

He added that the resumption of the visiting rights would not apply to the at least 60 inmates detained in cells 26 and 98 where two packs of suspected shabu were confiscated during the greyhound operation last Oct. 5.

Miguel said the decision to resume the visiting rights of prisoners didn’t stem from the complaint of former Provincial Board member Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez – Caballero. Caballero, an ally of the governor, earlier complained that her brother, Leodegreco “Greco” Sanchez, who was detained on drug charges, was being singled out as the primary reason why the visiting privileges of all 3,541 inmates were suspended last Monday.

“We resumed because it’s for the greater good. And we did an evaluation. Under the good authority of the governor, we decided to bring back the inmates’ visiting rights… No, I don’t think so (it was because of Caballero’s complaints),” explained Miguel.

Sanchez was caught using a mobile phone on Monday, which was later confirmed by Caballero. Caballero and Sanchez were the children of late vice governor Gregorio Sanchez.

Last Friday, Joavan Fernandez, the adopted son of Talisay City Councilor Socrates “Soc” Fernandez, was also caught sending text messages in his cellular phone inside the jail.

Both Greco and Fernandez, according to Miguel, remain in isolation today.