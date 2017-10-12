The Honda Civic Type R is in Cebu

The Type R version of the tenth-generation Honda Civic arrived in Cebu on Thursday.

The Championship White four-door hatch, a completely built unit from the UK, will be displayed at the Honda Cars Cebu Inc showroom along A.

Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Are in Cebu City starting Friday.

Type R models are special performance editions of respective Honda models.

This Civic Type R is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged i-VTEC engine that produces a whopping 306 horsepower and 400 newton meter of torque.

Power is delivered to the front wheels via a slick-shifting, close-ratio six-speed manual transmission.

Exterior highlights include a sick-looking body kit, a large rear wing, huge 20-inch wheels, Brembo brakes and a triple-tip exhaust.

Cebu Daily News got to take the Type R for a spin upon its arrival and believe us when we say that this sports hatch is one heck of a performance vehicle.

Here are some photos of one of Honda’s much-awaited models this year: