Osmeña Blvd. traffic to be rerouted

MOTORISTS are encouraged to avoid the Osmeña Boulevard area as the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) would be closing roads starting at 8 p.m. on Friday where the grand Marian procession would pass through.

Francisco Ouano, CCTO operations chief, said that starting 8 p.m. Friday, they would be closing all lanes in Jones Avenue going to Fuente Osmeña Circle, Osmeña Boulevard then to Juan Luna Street to Basilica del Sto. Niño Pilgrim Center.

PUVs coming from Guadalupe and Banawa shall pass through V. Rama Ave., then to N. Bacalso Ave. and turn to Leon Kilat St. in going to Carbon Public Market and in going back.

Coming from Apas and Lahug, PUVs bound to downtown area shall follow their route at N. Escario St., but will turn left to J. Osmeña St. in going to General Maxilom Ave., then to F. Ramos St.

Lahug bound PUJs (O4H, 04B, 04D, 17B, 17D) will have to pass R.R. Landon St., then to Jakosalem St. in going back to Gen. Maxilom Ave., and take J. Osmeña St. back to their usual route in N. Escario St.

PUJs from Mabolo and Mandaue areas are advised to take the turn left to P. Burgos St. from V. Gullas St., then to Urdaneta St. in going back to M.J. Cuenco Ave.