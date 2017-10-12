Autopsy shows slay victim shot at ‘arm’s length’

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) called on the public to help locate the family of the victim who was shot down by village watchmen or ronda tanods in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, at past midnight last Tuesday.

This came as autopsy results on the remains of Lendon Abadenas, not Abadinas as earlier reported, showed that the victim was shot at arm’s length.

SPO2 Wetzel Berry, Cebu City police Homicide Section investigator said no one had come forward to claim the remains of Abadenas.

Abadenas’ remains interred at the funeral parlor in N. Bacalso Ave., Cebu City, as of yesterday.

“Based on the logbook of Ermita Barangay Hall, his name is Lendon Abadenas who lives in Pardo,” Berry said.

Berry said despite the absence of family members, they already conducted an autopsy on Abadenas.

The autopsy showed that Abadenas was shot at arm’s length, Berry said.

It contradicted Sanchez’s claim that he and Abadenas grappled for possession of his .45 pistol when Abadenas allegedly tried to escape.

“The doctor who conducted the autopsy said it was not that close range since the skin was not burnt. This showed that Abadenas was shot at arm’s length,” Berry said.

The 36-year-old Abadenas was escorted by at least three barangay tanods out of the Ermita Barangay Hall detention cell to the nearby Carbon police precinct when he was shot dead just five steps from the barangay hall.

The police arrested and filed murder charges against tanods Junniel Sanchez and Jerome Miral.