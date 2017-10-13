MIVEC Clean Diesel Advantage Test Drive Tour continues in Mitsubishi’s northern and southern dealers

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) recently concluded its successful leg of MIVEC Clean Diesel Advantage Test Drive Tour in several venues across Luzon and the Visayas.

MMPC will continue taking its popular test drive tour to more cities in the Philippines for the coming weekends.

On Oct. 14 and 15, it will be held at the Avescor Motors Inc. along Araneta St., Singcang, Bacolod City; at the Mindanao Integrated Commercial Enterprises, Inc. in

Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato; at Karasia, Inc. in Km. 5 J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao City; and at Zamboanga Motors, Inc. along Veterans Avenue, Zamboanga City.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Oct. 28 and 29, the event will be at Carworld, Inc. Laus Group Event Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga; and Motorplaza, Inc. along McArthur Highway, Calasiao, Pangasinan.

Similar to the previous legs, customers who will test drive will get an exclusive P5,000 savings coupon which can be used in purchasing any variant of the all-new Montero Sport and Strada.

This discount will be applied on top of the current discount being offered on the two models.

Apart from the opportunity to test drive and get discounts, there will also be a free vehicle check-up at the test drive event.

Customers can have their Mitsubishi vehicle inspected for free during the MIVEC Clean Diesel Advantage Test Drive Tour at the venues mentioned above.

The event will be open to public from 8 AM to 5 PM.