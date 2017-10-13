AboitizLand unveils Cebu’s new mountain adventure park

Following the launch of Cebu’s first mountain town development Foressa Mountain Town, AboitizLand will open on October 15 Foressa Trails, a new adventure park located in Cansomoroy, Balamban, Cebu.

Formerly Canso X, Foressa Trails is developed based on international standards to allow vecinos (Spanish for neighbors; AboitizLand’s term for its clients, homeowners) and everyone who loves nature and adventure to enjoy the great outdoors by offering hiking, biking, camping, among others to make nature their own playground.

“With Foressa Trails, we hope to give everyone an experience that will allow for fun memories and priceless moments within a well-designed community that nurtures life,” said Eduardo Aboitiz, AboitizLand Projects in Planning Manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 90-minute drive away from the city through the Transcentral Highway, this new hike-and-trail facility is part of AboitizLand’s 257-hectare Foressa Mountain Town development, giving vecinos backyard trail access and chance to escape to adventure anytime.

Hike and bike trails

In partnership with Greenstrat, Inc., an architectural design, planning, and consultancy firm, Foressa Trails’ hike and bike zones are developed based on standards of the International Mountain Bicycling Association and the Trail Classification 3 of US Forest Service.

With total hike trail length of 10.7 kilometers, Foressa Trails has three kinds of trails available to all types of hikers with varying level of expertise. The Beginner’s Trail spans 4.3 kilometers and takes 55 to 80 minutes at most to complete. Experienced hikers can take on the 6.5-kilometer Explorer Trail designed to be completed in 120 minutes at most. For a bigger challenge, the 10.7-kilometer Adventurer Trail, estimated to take 135 to 195 minutes, would be most suitable.

Cycling enthusiasts, on the other hand, can enjoy up to four different bike trails with a total length of 17 kilometers. Beginners can go for the White Zone’s 6-kilometer distance, while the Green Zone’s more challenging route of 8 kilometers is suitable to slightly more experienced bikers. The Blue Zone,15-kilometer trail that will take around 150 minutes to complete, will test the endurance of intermediate bikers. The Black Diamond’s 8-kilometer trail is designed for advanced riders.

Natural trail stops

Located inside Foressa Mountain Town, with half of its land to remain untouched – providing unbounded, open spaces and over 800 species of trees and foliage – Foressa Trails offers Cansomoroy’s natural assets as trail stops.

Various stops are set up along the trails for people to enjoy nature. Trail stops like hidden falls, natural pool, water cascades, butterfly sanctuaries, cave, fern trail, fish pond, echo valley, and trail peak are available inside the park. A tentsile camp, where tents are suspended on trees, will also be available to give resting areas for hikers and bikers alike.

Trail rates

The Trails Package, inclusive of hiking, biking, and camping, are at Php 500 per person while Hike and Bike trails for day use are at Php 150 per person. Entrance fee for viewing only is at Php 60 per person. Separate fees for use of the camping grounds, tent and cottage rentals as well as for exclusive events are also available upon request.

Communities for better lives

After over two decades of operation, AboitizLand, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, continues to strengthen its position by expanding geographically through land banking in key growth areas across the county while continuously delivering dream homes, industrial parks, and commercial spaces.

In 2017, Cebu’s homegrown real estate developer furthered its national expansion with the launch of its first residential community in Luzon — Seafront Residences. While bullish on going national, AboitizLand maintains its foothold in Cebu with the launch of Foressa Mountain Town. Today, the Land Group is geared towards growth in all of its business units, aiming to become a stronger player in the national real estate scene by curating communities for better lives.

Foressa Trails’ grand launch and opening will be a full day of adventure-packed activities. To kick off the action and adventure, Primer Group of Companies will hold their first Cebu leg of the Salomon X-Trail Run at Foressa Trails. A Mountain Bike Track Day, hosted by Motor Ace Philippines for professional and junior bikers, will also take place during Foressa Trails’ grand opening. There will also be an Organic Fair to showcase Balamban’s delicacies, fresh fruits, and vegetable produce.

Foressa Mountain Town will also celebrate the blessing and opening of its Pavilion. The Asian-inspired structure will welcome prospects and visitors who want to get a glimpse of Foressa living, against the backdrop of the great outdoors. /PR