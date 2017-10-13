CESAFI FEVER

Netizens share their prediction on who will dominate the 2017 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Basketball Championship between the University of Cebu (UC) and the University of the Visayas (UV).

Netizen Ida Lyn Estares wrote, “UC all the way. I-sweep na yan just like the recent board exams. They have been reigning for quiet some time now.”

Estares was apparently referring to the recent feat of the university when it swept the top ten for the 2017 Naval Architect and Marine Engineer Licensure Examination.

Another netizen, Egay Garchell Balvez, wrote, “You can’t spell SUCCESS without UC.”

Ariel Suquib wrote, “One for UV. The perennial Champion of Cesafi. Lets goo Lancers!”

Celso Peras also wrote, “Ah alam na my alma mater UV . Keep the UV Spirit high!”

