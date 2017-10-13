Cebu City employees undergo drug test

FIFTY-FIVE personnel of Long Life Medical Assistance Program underwent a random drug testing initiated by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) yesterday morning.

Cosap chief Gary Lao said the results of the drug test would be released next week.

The program distributes free maintenance medicines to senior citizens in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the City Ordinance 1829, all employees of the city government are required to undergo an annual random drug testing. When a regular employee turns out to be positive he or she will be asked to undergo rehabilitation before returning to work. When a casual employee turns out to be positive his or her contract will not be renewed.