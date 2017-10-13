Autopsy shows suspected thief intentionally killed

THE result of autopsy on suspected thief Lendon Abadenas released by the Regional Crime Laboratory 7 showed that the victim was purposely killed by Ermita barangay tanods.

Abadenas was allegedly killed by tanods Junnel Sanchez and Jerome Miral past midnight on Tuesday while the village watchmen were transporting him to the Carbon Police Station.

Abadenas was apprehended by barangay tanods after he allegedly pulled off a burglary in one of the houses in Ermita.

Sanchez and Miral are now detained at the Cebu City Police Office to face murder charges.

Doria said that autopsy report showed that Abadenas was shot at an arm’s length, which implies that the suspects had an intention to kill him.