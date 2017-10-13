City env’t chief Cabrera quits

CEBU City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) chief Nida Cabrera has decided to resign from public service.

Cabrera took to social media site Facebook to announce her decision to step down from office.

“My heart bleeds to say goodbye to all my staff and friends in government. It is nice working with you, extending my sincerest thanks to all of your cooperation and hard work extended to the office CCENRO during my time,” a portion of her post read.

In a phone interview, Cabrera refused to divulge the reason for her resignation.

Cabrera plans to leave public service for good on January or February of next year. She said she submitted her resignation in advance so that the city can prepare for the post which will be left vacant.

“Actually, supposed to be, I will resign on January or February but I still have to finish some projects. I will wait for their decision too. But for me, I really want to resign because there are other things that I need to attend to,” she said.

The former Cebu City councilor and Barangay Luz captain was appointed by Mayor Tomas Osmeña as the head of CCENRO in June of this year.

Cabrera said she wants to inform the mayor ahead of her decision. Should the mayor approve her resignation earlier, it would be better, she said.

She said she still has to finish at least three projects for the city. It is for this reason that she will be traveling to Japan.

“I was the one who presented the proposal (for the project). Para maka-prepare ang syudad, mihatag ko daan sa (resignation letter). And so I can work out with other things,” she said.

“Wala man koy problema. Mupahuway lang gyud ko (I don’t have problem. I just want to rest),” she added.

Lawyer Amay Abella of the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) said she has not received any resignation letter from Cabrera.

She said the process would be that the resignation letters are endorsed to the HRDO for the preparation of letter of approval.